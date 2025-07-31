403
China And U.S. Manufacturing: China Stalls, U.S. Midwest Rebounds Sharply
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fresh official data show diverging trends in the world's key manufacturing hubs. China's manufacturing sector remains stuck in contraction, while manufacturing in the American Midwest shows a sudden improvement.
The latest Chinese government report marks July 2025 as another month of weak performance. The country's official manufacturing PMI slipped further, dropping to 49.3 from 49.7.
That is the fourth consecutive month its factories have operated below the growth threshold, with export orders falling sharply and overall demand, both abroad and at home, remaining subdued.
High-tech and equipment makers offer some pockets of resilience, but gains are minor. Cost pressures persist, and smaller factories lag behind large players.
However, the U.S. tells a very different story this month. The Chicago PMI -tracking factory activity in America's Midwest-jumped from 40.4 to 47.1 in July.
That's a dramatic improvement, the largest monthly jump in several years. While any reading below 50 technically means contraction, this significant gain is well above expectations and signals that conditions are starting to improve.
Manufacturers in the region are bouncing back faster than many analysts predicted. After a long period of weakness, this sharp rise offers hope for stabilization.
This split in manufacturing fortunes matters globally. China's slowdown keeps pressure on global supply chains and commodity exporters.
The sharp rebound in the U.S. Midwest suggests American industry, at least regionally, may be preparing for renewed growth if this trend continues.
Both economies matter for jobs, investment, and the flows of goods around the world. Recent data confirm a picture of divergence: persistent headwinds in China, sudden optimism in parts of America.
All figures and claims are from official releases by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the U.S. Institute for Supply Management. There is no speculation; the numbers reflect only what government sources publish.
