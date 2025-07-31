Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe's Slow July: Solid Jobs, Mild Inflation, Warning Signs For Business


2025-07-31 03:17:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data released July 31, 2025, from the European Central Bank and national statistical agencies show the European Union stuck in a waiting game.

Across the continent, inflation and job numbers look stable on paper, but underneath, there is a clear story: the region's economic engine is idling, and future business prospects face more questions than answers.

Inflation in the eurozone reached exactly 2% in June, which meets the European Central Bank's goal and calms fears about runaway prices. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, stood at 2.3%.

Most price growth came from services and food, rising 3.3% and 3.1% respectively, while energy prices dropped 2.7% compared to last year. This combination means households are paying more for essentials, but their energy bills are shrinking.

France reported annual inflation at 1% in July, steady compared to June. The main drivers were higher costs for travel and accommodation, but lower energy prices kept the overall number in check.



Germany, the EU's largest economy, posted 1.8% inflation , also lower than most analysts predicted. This slowdown suggests that while consumers are spending, they're not facing large price increases, giving some relief to businesses and families.

Labor market data shows the workforce holding firm, but there are early signs of hiring fatigue. Germany's unemployment rate stayed at 6.3%. The rise in unemployment by just 2,000 people-much less than feared-looks like a short summer dip.

However, job vacancies shrank by 75,000 from last year, making it slightly harder for people to find new work. Italy's unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in June (from 6.5% in May) and created 16,000 jobs, with youth joblessness easing to 20.1%.

These are steps forward, but pace remains slow. All this adds up to a European economy that is stable, but not dynamic. Manufacturing and heavy industry are sluggish, while demand for services like hotels and travel keep moving up-but not fast enough to lift the wider economy.

With interest rates steady at historic lows, the European Central Bank has little room to maneuver and is betting that stability buys time for recovery.

The bottom line for international business and investors is simple: Europe is not in crisis, but neither is it set for a sudden rebound. The numbers show resilience in jobs and prices, but also warn of weak demand and tougher hiring.

For now, the continent offers quiet stability, not strong growth-and that may not be enough for those looking for new opportunities.

