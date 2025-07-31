CUSAT Shuts Down For Five Days Amid Swine Flu Scare, Classes To Be Conducted Online
Ernakulam: CUSAT campus in Ernakulam has been closed for five days amid fears of swine flu outbreak. The action was taken after cases were reported in some hostels on campus. Classes will be conducted online from tomorrow. All students, except those from outside Kerala, have been instructed to vacate their hostel rooms.
What is H1N1?
Swine flu, or H1N1 influenza, has been reported as a pandemic internationally since 2009. It is an influenza virus belonging to the RNA virus group. This virus, which spreads rapidly among pigs and other animals, causes respiratory illnesses in humans. It is an airborne virus. The swine flu virus is transmitted through the respiratory secretions of an infected person. It can be transmitted from an infected person for two to seven days. When sneezing and coughing, secretions from the respiratory system are transmitted to others through the air.
Symptoms
The symptoms of H1N1 flu are similar to those of common viral fever. The main symptoms are fever, body aches, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, vomiting, chills, and fatigue. The disease can also worsen in people with asthma, diabetes, and heart disease.
Treatment
Adequate rest is necessary to control the infection and prevent it from becoming fatal. Take medicines to reduce fever and other symptoms, and to combat the virus. Antiviral drugs can be given to those who come into close contact with people showing symptoms.
Preventive Measures
1. Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.
2. Rest at home if you have a cold or fever.
3. People with fever should avoid crowded places.
4. Washing hands frequently with soap helps prevent colds, fever, and H1N1 flu.
5. Eat nutritious food and drink warm beverages.
6. Pregnant women, diabetics, those with other chronic illnesses, and the elderly should avoid contact with the sick.
