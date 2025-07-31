Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microsoft Hits $4 Trillion Market Capitalization, Becomes Second Company After Nvidia To Hit The Milestone

2025-07-31 03:17:50
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stock on Thursday hit the $4 trillion market capitalization mark, after shares surged more than 5% during the day's opening trade.

Microsoft is now the world's second company to cross the $4 trillion market capitalization level, after Nvidia achieved the milestone earlier this month.

