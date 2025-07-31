Drink And Return: Kerala's Bevco Adds Rs 20 Refundable Fee On Liquor Bottles

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Beverages Corporation (Bevco) has decided to launch a new scheme where a refundable amount of Rs 20 will be charged in a bid to protect the environment. Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise, MB Rajesh, said that Bevco will implement the deposit scheme from those purchasing liquor in glass or plastic bottles following Tamil Nadu's model. Anyone who returns a bottle with the Bevco sticker will receive Rs 20, and it is not mandatory for the original purchaser to return the bottle, the minister added.

The bottle must be returned with the Bevco sticker clearly visible. Excise Minister MB Rajesh described this as Bevco's new step towards environmental protection. He clarified that Rs 20 will be collected from consumers as a deposit, which will be refunded upon return, hence there will be no change in liquor prices. The scheme will be implemented on a trial basis in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts in early September. The plan is to implement it statewide later.

Further, Liquor priced above Rs 800 will now be sold only in glass bottles. There is also a decision to start super-premium outlets in all districts to sell liquor priced above Rs 900. The first such super-premium outlet is expected to be started in Thrissur.