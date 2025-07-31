3 Big Clues That Prove Jade Cargill Will Win WWE Women's Championship At Summerslam 2025

Jade Cargill's rise in WWE might hit its peak at SummerSlam. Here are the signs to watch.

After their dominant run as Women's Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair looked destined for a breakup. WWE had already dropped major hints last year, especially during the Battle Royal episode before Crown Jewel 2024. They nearly came to blows before Naomi's ambush halted the storyline.

Since Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber 2025, things have been tense between them. There's been no promo or alliance but just staredowns and cold silence. This unresolved tension can only be settled in the main-event scene, and that starts with Jade becoming champion.

Once Belair recovers from injury, she's expected to return directly into a title feud. Putting the belt on Cargill now makes that storyline far more meaningful.

At first, it looked like Naomi was out to sabotage Jade Cargill's title shot. Her attack last year derailed Jade's momentum for months. But then came the twist. Naomi didn't go after Cargill at all, rather she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on IYO SKY at Evolution 2025.

Now that Naomi is the Women's World Champion, she's not even in Cargill's lane anymore. That clears the road. Cargill doesn't have to look over her shoulder now. She can go all in on beating Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam without any interference from her former nemesis. The distraction is gone. The timing is perfect.

WWE made a huge deal out of signing Jade Cargill last year. She was already a dominant figure in AEW, holding the TBS title for over 500 days. Since joining WWE, she's slowly been booked as a big-deal athlete, especially in tag matches alongside Belair, where she often received the hot tag and wiped out the opposition.

Compare that to Tiffany Stratton. While Stratton's push has been steady, her character hasn't clicked on the same level. The WrestleMania 41 promos with Charlotte Flair didn't land well. The Queen of the Ring momentum feels forced at this point. Meanwhile, Cargill has star presence, mic skills, and real credibility.

WWE sees long-term potential in Jade. She's ready. And SummerSlam is the right time to crown her.