Retail Traders Flock To Coreweave After Citi Upgrade Sparks AI Optimism
CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) drew a wave of retail attention after Citi upgraded its rating on the cloud infrastructure firm to "Buy," signaling increased confidence in the company's long-term trajectory.
Following the upgrade, CoreWeave stock traded over 13% higher on Thursday morning, after the bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' (84/100) from 'neutral' (73/100) territory the previous day amid 'high' message volume levels.CRWV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:15 a.m. ET on July 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock experienced a 127% increase in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user expressed confidence in the company's business.
Citi maintained its $160 price target on the stock, as per TheFly.
The firm removed its '90-day negative catalyst watch,' a risk flag it had previously placed on the name.
Following a strong earnings report from Microsoft Corp.(MSFT), Citi noted that CoreWeave's underlying business strength appears more durable than previously expected.
Citi anticipates the company will benefit from a notable growth uptick starting in 2026. This optimism hinges on the company's ability to scale contracts and capitalize on a strengthening market for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
Citi acknowledged that short-term volatility may persist, especially with the looming share lockup period expiration on August 15, but the firm appears to view these risks as temporary.
Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss revised the price target on the stock to $91 from $58 while retaining an 'Equal Weight' rating.
According to Weiss, the company's first quarter (Q1) performance exceeded expectations, reflecting sound execution and strong customer demand.
The analyst added that ongoing momentum and upbeat Q1 results could continue to lift forecasts. Still, he warned that the lockup expiration could pressure shares in the short term.
The company has garnered attention in AI and cloud computing circles for its ability to deliver high-performance infrastructure.
CoreWeave stock has gained over 187% since its listing in March.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment