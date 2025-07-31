Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Captures Chasiv Yar? Another Blow For Ukraine?


2025-07-31 03:17:41
Russia's announcement on 31 July, 2025, that it had captured Chasiv Yar marks yet another blow for Kyiv after months of accumulating setbacks across the sprawling front line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

