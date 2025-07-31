Meta, Microsoft, Applied Digital, Shake Shack, Arm: Stocks Making The Biggest Moves Today

U.S. equities gained in Thursday's midday trade after earnings of big technology companies boosted investor sentiment.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.44% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, gained 0.3%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Thursday's midday trade:

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms shares surged more than 12% in Thursday's midday trade after the company's second-quarter earnings blew past Wall Street expectations.

Meta reported earnings per share (EPS) of $7.14 on revenue of $47.52 billion, while Wall Street expected an EPS of $5.88 on revenue of $44.81 billion.

META stock is up 33% year-to-date.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft shares surged more than 4% on Thursday, pushing the company's market capitalization beyond the $4 trillion mark.

The Windows-maker's EPS stood at $3.65 on revenue of $76.44 billion, compared to an expected earnings of $3.37 on revenue of $73.86 billion.

MSFT stock is up 27% year-to-date.

Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)

Applied Digital shares skyrocketed more than 35% on Thursday after a slew of price target hikes from brokerages following the company's fourth-quarter earnings, according to The Fly. The common theme was the optimism following CoreWeave Inc.'s deal extension, which confirms Applied Digital's“elite datacenter infrastructure provider status.”

APLD stock is up 77% year-to-date.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Shake Shack shares tumbled 12% after the company's revenue guidance for the current quarter came in weaker than expected.

The burger chain reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations – it posted an EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $356 million, ahead of the estimated EPS of $0.38 on revenue of $354 million.

SHAK stock is down 4% year-to-date.

Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM)

Arm Holdings shares tumbled more than 13% on Thursday after the company's current quarter guidance disappointed investors. The chip designer guided for an EPS in the range of $0.29 and $0.37, while Stocktwits data showed Wall Street expects an EPS of $0.34.

ARM stock is up 15% year-to-date.

