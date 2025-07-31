In A First, FSSAI App Lets Diners Flag Food Safety Issues Via QR Code At Outlets

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a mobile application that allows consumers to interact with restaurants and eateries electronically and raise concerns about safety and hygiene, in a move that seeks to empower customers and promote transparency.

In a communication dated 25 July, the food regulator mandates that food outlets, including restaurants, dhabas, cafes, and eateries, prominently display their FSSAI licenses and registrations with a quick response (QR) code linked to the Food Safety Connect app.

This strategic placement is central to the FSSAI's communication, which mandates all food business operators (FBOs) to prominently display their licence or registration copy containing this QR code at key locations such as entrances or billing counters for customers to see easily. Mint has reviewed a copy of the communication, issued by Rakesh Kumar, director (regulatory compliance division) at FSSAI, to all food service establishments across the country.

The app is designed to empower consumers with several key functionalities. Users can easily lodge complaints regarding food safety and hygiene issues. "The app allows consumers to report misleading claims made on food products. Consumers can access basic information about licensed/registered FBOs, promoting transparency. The app keeps users informed about food safety initiatives and alerts," according to the communication.

Kumar emphasized the importance of this initiative, urging all FBOs to actively support the programme by ensuring wide visibility of the app's QR code within their establishments and actively promoting its use among customers. To facilitate this, FSSAI has provided the QR code to all FBOs.

Kumar stated that the app's launch marks a proactive step by the FSSAI to enhance consumer participation in maintaining food quality and safety standards, fostering a more transparent and responsive food regulatory ecosystem across India.

A critical feature of the app is its efficient complaint routing system. When a complaint is lodged through the app, it will automatically be directed to the concerned jurisdictional authority of the specific food business. This automation ensures prompt redressal and significantly minimizes delays in addressing food safety grievances, leading to faster resolutions and improved accountability.

Right now, if a person has a complaint regarding food safety, they might approach the restaurant manager directly or take a food sample to a food safety wheel (a portable food testing laboratory) or other food testing laboratories located across the city.

Beyond physical premises, the FSSAI is also encouraging FBOs to integrate the "Food Safety Connect" app's QR code or a direct download link onto their digital platforms, such as websites and online ordering portals, wherever applicable. This ensures a seamless experience for consumers engaging with businesses online.