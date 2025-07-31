Hot Air Balloon Rides In Delhi In Next Two Months, 4 Hours Of Flying Time Per Day To Be Allowed
The locations where hot air balloon rides will start are Yamuna Sports Complex, Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, Asita, and Baansera Park.Also Read | Caught on camera: Hot air balloon crashes in Brazil, at least 8 killed | Watch
Each day, four hours of flying time will be permitted, aiming at promoting ecotourism and showcasing Delhi's natural beauty and aerial perspective of the National capital.
A Private agency will operate on a revenue-sharing model, and the ticket revenue will go directly to DDA's account to ensure transparency and proper record-keeping.
The agency will be provided 3600 sqm (60X60 m) of space at each site for the operation of the Hot Air Balloons and commence operations in 2 months' time. The Project has been assigned for 3 years, which can be extended up to a time period of a maximum of 9 years.Also Read | Hot air balloon tragedy at Baran Utsav: Operator falls to death during trial
The key locations covered are Asita (green zone), Baansera Bamboo Park at the Yamuna riverfront development, Yamuna Sports Complex (Surajmal Vihar), and Commonwealth Games Sports Complex (built for the 2010 CWG).
DDA is extensively working on the Rejuvenation of the River Yamuna and the state. The aim is to develop Yamuna Front into a tourism and culture hub.
Also, ferry service is being developed on the Yamuna River on a four- to six-km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur. This project also aims to develop tourism in the state. An MoU was signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the departments of the Delhi government.
