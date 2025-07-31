Donald Trump Announces 90-Day Trade Negotiation Period With Mexico Current Tariffs Stay In Place
In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he had a“very successful” phone call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which the two leaders agreed to maintain existing tariffs and eliminate several non-tariff barriers.Tariffs extended
As part of the extended arrangement, Mexico will continue paying:
- A 25% tariff on fentanyl and related substances, A 25% tariff on automobiles, and A 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, and copper.
“These are the exact same terms as our recent short-term deal,” Trump wrote , adding that the extension will allow both governments more time to work toward a longer-term agreement.Non-tariff barriers removed
Trump also claimed that Mexico has agreed to“immediately terminate its non-tariff trade barriers,” which he said had been numerous and problematic for US exports. Specifics on which barriers will be lifted were not provided.US officials present
Trump noted that several senior US officials were involved in the call and ongoing negotiations, including: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Trade Representative and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.Focus on border security
In addition to trade issues, the two leaders discussed continued cooperation on border security, including efforts to curb drug trafficking, drug distribution, and illegal immigration. Trump emphasised the“complexities of a deal with Mexico,” citing both the challenges and strategic importance of the shared border.Also Read | Trump's tariff authority is tested in court as deadline on trade deals looms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment