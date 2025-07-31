Who Are The 7 Indians Singapore President Invited After They Rescued Woman From Sinkhole? All About Them
The Indian workers who have been invited to the presidential palace are: Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, 47, and his co-workers Velmurugan Muthusamy, 27, Poomalai Saravanan, 28, Ganesan Veerasekar, 32, Bose Ajithkumar, 26, Narayanasamy Mayakrishnan, 25, and Sathapillai Rajendran, 56.
Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah is a site foreman whose quick thinking saved the woman.THE INCIDENT
Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah and his colleagues were working at a PUB worksite near the One Amber condominium when the incident happened. The migrant workers heard a loud sound and rushed out of the site to see a massive sinkhole on Tanjong Katong Road South.
They also saw a black car which had fallen into the sinkhole and a woman trying to come out of it. A concrete component in the shaft "failed" at around 5.50 pm last Saturday, according to the national water agency. Around the same time, a sinkhole formed on the adjacent road, causing a car to fall in.
Subbiah then instructed three of his colleagues to throw a nylon rope to the woman and pull her out. One of them offered to go in and help her climb, but Subbiah opted for the rope, reasoning that the rescuer might not be able to get out either.
The woman was out of the sinkhole in three-five minutes.
Meanwhile, 1,639 donors have contributed SGD72,241 for the seven heroes, according to a Facebook page of the ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), a Singapore charity. Also Read | Sinkhole swallows whole PMC truck in Pune's Budwar Peth, netizens react: 'Space technology'
The President's Office said,“There will be opportunities for interaction between the guests - including the migrant workers – and the president during the Istana open house.”
The workers have been commended by the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE ) Group, a division that aims to support migrant workers' well-being.
The ACE Coin, given to each of the workers, is a "token of appreciation" presented to migrant worker volunteers and partners who have made meaningful contributions towards supporting and caring for the migrant worker community.
(With agency inputs)
