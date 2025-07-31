Bihar Shocker: Burnt Bodies Of 2 Kids Found Inside Home In Patna, Probe On

MENAFN - Live Mint) A police officer said on Thursday, July 31, that burnt bodies of two children were found on a bed in a house in Janipur locality of Patna in Bihar. The mother of the children works as a security guard at AIIMS Patna. The cause of the incident is not known yet. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

“The incident took place in Nagwa village under the jurisdiction of Janipur police station on Thursday. We received information that two children, with burn injuries, were lying dead inside their house. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination,” Bhanu Pratap Singh said.

The SP also said that the incident appears to be caused due to a fire in the house. He also said that the case is being probed from all angles. Also Read | Five members of a family burnt alive, black magic suspected; cops recover charred bodies in Purnea

Asked about what the kids' family members are claiming, he said,“We are investigating the case from all angles. Forensic experts have been engaged to help the investigators, and a team of the dog squad is assisting them, too. CCTV footage of the locality is also being examined.”

The room in which the children were found were locked from outside. The windows were also locked.

“The family members of the children told investigators that the room in which they were found dead was locked from the outside. The windows of the room were also locked,” the SP said. Also Read | Elderly mother tied to tree, 'burned alive' by sons in Tripura over 'family dispute'

SDPO, Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar, told PTI that the police are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that some criminals entered the house of a“nurse” and burnt her two children alive.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said,“Criminals entered a house and burnt the two kids of a nurse alive in Patna on Thursday. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe, be it at home, office, or even hospital. The CM in slumber, criminals alert!"

(With agency inputs)