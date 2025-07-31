MARC JACOBS INTRODUCES JOY - A SEASON-LONG CELEBRATION OF ART, STYLE, AND CREATIVE SELF EXPRESSION
Directed and photographed by Nick Newbold and styled by Stella Greenspan , the campaign combines art with the world of Marc Jacobs. Starring muses Mona Tougaard , Xiao Wen Ju , and Diana Silvers , the visuals explore the unfiltered beauty of New York, transforming hidden corners of the city into cinematic moments of style.
Woven seamlessly into the visuals are bold interpretations of JOY by visionary artists David Shrigley , Hattie Stewart , and Derrick Adams , each bringing their distinct creative lens – from satirical wit to bold pop surrealism – to the campaign. The dynamic backdrops tease exclusive capsule collections set to debut this September, offering limited-edition pieces in collaboration with each artist that reimagine wardrobe staples as joyful, wearable art.
JOY will continue to unfold throughout the season through a series of collaborations and global events, each adding a distinct layer to the experience. The result is a dynamic, evolving expression of style and creativity, all driven by a bold purpose: to spread JOY in every form.
SOURCE Marc Jacobs
