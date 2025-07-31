Sean C. Domnick, Nicole Kruegel And Troy A. Rafferty To Present At Prestigious Christian D. Searcy Voir Dire & Al J. Cone Trial Advocacy Institutes

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is proud to announce that trial attorneys Sean C. Domnick , Nicole Kruegel and Troy A. Rafferty will serve as featured faculty at the upcoming Christian D. Searcy Voir Dire Institute & Al J. Cone Trial Advocacy Institutes , taking place August 7–10, 2024 , at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld .

Nicole Kruegel will present her lecture on "Opening Statement and Storytelling" at 2:30 PM on Thursday, August 7 , offering insight into crafting compelling case narratives and connecting with juries from the very first moments of trial.

Sean C. Domnick, past president of the American Association for Justice and nationally recognized civil trial lawyer, will take the stage twice on Saturday, August 9. At 8:45 AM , he will lead "Demonstration: Direct and Cross Examination of an Expert Witness", showcasing essential techniques for simplifying expert testimony and exposing weaknesses on cross. Later that day at 12:30 PM, he will present "Closing Argument" , where he'll explore strategies for distilling complex evidence into persuasive, emotionally resonant conclusions.

The program will culminate on Saturday, August 9 at 4:15 PM with Troy A. Rafferty presenting the closing lecture: "What It Means to Be a Trial Lawyer - How Proud You Should Be and This Is Why!" Rafferty, a widely recognized trial lawyer with a history of securing landmark verdicts, will speak on the deeper purpose and privilege of representing clients in the courtroom.

"These advocacy institutes are a cornerstone of legal education in Florida," said Sean C. Domnick. "We're honored to share our passion for trial work and help shape the next generation of courtroom advocates."

Hosted by the Florida Justice Association, the Christian D. Searcy Voir Dire and Al J. Cone Institutes bring together leading trial lawyers from across the state to teach, inspire, and elevate trial practice through hands-on education and storytelling.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Media Strategist

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908) 612-3515

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

