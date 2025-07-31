Houston Maritime Center & Museum Sets Sail In A New Location - Grand Opening August 23

CLICK HERE to become a member and gain early VIP access to the museum!

HOUSTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Maritime Center & Museum is thrilled to welcome the public to its brand new home with a soft opening for members and longtime supporters on August 15, followed by the official Grand Opening celebration on August 23rd.

After almost 2 years of reimagining and constructing, the museum is setting sail into its new chapter with a brand new modern redesign. Anchored in the heart of the Buffalo Bayou East River Development, the museum's stunning new space boasts panoramic views of Downtown Houston and direct access to The Buffalo Bayou Partnership 's new Hike and Bike trail extension. This marks an exciting new chapter in the museum's 25 year history, combining maritime heritage with a contemporary, community-focused vision.

The museum is building upon its core pillars - Collection, Education and Connection – to expand the outreach into the local community and across a broad network of sectors. Through interactive exhibits, youth programming, industry networking events and community partnerships, the museum seeks to bridge the gap between the public and the thriving maritime industry in Houston's backyard. The new location allows for more dynamic storytelling and greater outreach helping Houstonian's of all ages, interests and backgrounds understand how maritime trade, innovations and careers directly impact their lives and the region's economic future.

Exciting new upgrades include:



Curated exhibits from around the world : Step into the museum and embark on a journey from ancient mariners to modern day maritime marvels.

Flexible community spaces : Host lectures, receptions and events for up to 180 guests

Thoughtfully designed gift shop: Features maritime-themed apparel, books, toys and more

Learning Center: Seats up to 40 guests and showcases a rotating gallery of local artists.

Texas Navy Theater: Educational films highlighting maritime history. Interactive Children's Zone: Hands on activities like knot tying and Buffalo Bayou BRIO table help kids connect with the maritime world in a fun and imaginative.

Want VIP early access to the museum? Become a member HERE before Aug 14 to secure your early access pass!

The museum is led by Margaret Kidd, a nationally recognized leader in maritime industry and former professor at University of Houston 's Supply Chain & Logistics Technology program. "It's been an energizing first six weeks at the helm of the Houston Maritime Center & Museum, and we're just getting started," said, Kidd. "As we open our doors at East River , we're not only honoring maritime history-we're building a dynamic space that inspires future generations, connects our community, and highlights Houston's vital role on the global stage."

The museum is now available to host private events, including corporate meetings, networking receptions and social celebrations. With exciting industry events coming up in the fall like Houston Energy & Climate Week , Breakbulk Americas , YTexas Summit , Houston International Maritime Conference and Houston's very first Fleet Week – the timing could not be more opportune to book your next event with the museum.

For more information on private events please contact us at [email protected] .

The Grand Opening will be on August 23 at 10am and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and light refreshments. Members will gain early access August 15, so be sure to sign up today to secure your VIP pass.

For updates on the public opening, membership, or ways to get involved, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and X @houstonmaritime.

CLICK HERE to join our mailing list to be the first to know of all upcoming events at the museum!

Media Contact:

Amy Nelson

(254) 715-3791

[email protected]

SOURCE Houston Maritime Center & Museum

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED