Drone Nerds Announces Launch Of Dronetag Scout: Advanced Long-Range Drone Detection For Secure Airspace Monitoring

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a leading distributor of enterprise drone technology and solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Dronetag Scout, a high-performance Remote ID receiver designed to deliver unparalleled situational awareness and airspace security.

With detection capabilities reaching up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) using omni antennas and an extended range of 25 kilometers (15 miles) with directional antennas, Dronetag Scout provides real-time monitoring and identification of drones and their operators. It supports global Remote ID standards, including FAA, EASA, and MLIT, ensuring compliance and comprehensive surveillance.

Additionally, the Dronetag Scout offers a suite of powerful features designed to deliver comprehensive drone detection and monitoring. It uses multiple integrated radios to receive Remote ID signals, enabling real-time identification of drone models, flight paths, and pilot locations. Users can monitor live drone activity through the Dronetag App or seamlessly integrate the system with third-party platforms via a robust API.

Designed for easy deployment, Scout supports pole or wall mounting, Power over Ethernet (PoE), and optional 4G connectivity for flexible installation in virtually any environment. Built for durability, the device is housed in an IP67-rated aluminum enclosure with built-in heating, ensuring reliable operation even in harsh weather conditions.

Organizations can also enhance Scout's capabilities with optional upgrades, such as directional antennas, LTE modules, on-premise deployment options, and extended protocol support (ADS-B, FLARM, DJI legacy models).

“As drone activity continues to expand, the ability to monitor and respond to aerial threats is critical,” added Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerd's CEO.

“Dronetag Scout gives public safety agencies, law enforcement, and infrastructure operators the visibility they need to ensure the security of their local airspace.”

The Dronetag Scout is available now at Drone Nerds. For more information, connect with Drone Nerd's at ... .

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always FlyingTM program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .