Lizzie Dipp Metzger Achieves National Top 100 Recognition In Forbes List Of Financial Security Professionals

LizzieDippTop100Forbes

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly announces that its Founder and President, Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP, AEP, CPWA, has been named one of Forbes' Top 100 Financial Security Professionals in America, a prestigious national recognition of the most influential and trusted financial professionals across the country.This annual ranking, curated by Forbes in partnership with SHOOK Research, honors licensed insurance professionals who demonstrate exceptional industry knowledge, deep client relationships, and a consistent track record of delivering comprehensive, value-based planning.Among the many accolades in this year's list, Dipp Metzger was also named the #1 Female Financial Professional in the State of Texas, a powerful reflection of her impact and leadership in the financial industry.“It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes among the nation's most dedicated professionals,” said Dipp Metzger.“At Crown Wealth Strategies, we believe that wealth planning is not just about numbers-it's about values, vision, and building a life with purpose. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us every day.”With more than a decade of experience guiding physicians, business owners, multigenerational families, and high-net-worth individuals, Dipp Metzger and her team have built a reputation for personalized, relationship-driven planning. Her approach integrates comprehensive wealth management with legacy building, risk protection, and business succession strategies-all designed to support each client's unique goals and priorities.This latest recognition marks Dipp Metzger's fifth consecutive year being named to Forbes' Top 100 Financial Security Professionals list, and adds to a long list of national achievements. She has also earned distinction as a Top Female Financial Professional, is a multi-year Million Dollar Round Table – Top of the Table member, and currently serves on New York Life's 2025 Chairman's Cabinet, representing the top 50 financial professionals nationally. Lizzie is also dedicated to giving back, serving on several nonprofit boards and leading philanthropic initiatives focused on education, women's empowerment, and community development.About Crown Wealth StrategiesFounded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP, AEP, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | . The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. Read more about the Forbes SHOOKResearch Top Financial Security Professionals list and the ranking methodology here:

Paulette Acosta Hayen

Crown Wealth Strategies

+1 915-613-4300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.