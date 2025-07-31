Beammwave And Nitto Denko Have Entered Into A Joint Development Agreement To Further Strengthen Their Collaboration In High-Frequency Communications.

The partnership combines Nitto's Low Dk materials expertise with BeammWave's advanced antenna knowledge and Digital Beamforming technology. By combining BeammWave's digital beamforming technology with Nitto's Low-Dk material, the companies will initially target smartphone antenna modules, with the goal of launching products in the market. Prototype development is already ongoing, and the signing of this agreement is a significant step toward further technological innovation. The companies also plan to conduct joint exhibitions of prototypes and engage with potential customers to contribute to the wider adoption of high-frequency communication.

Under the agreement BeammWave and Nitto have committed developing a product and to explore market opportunities together.

"It is fascinating to see how highly skilled engineering teams - one from a large Japanese corporation and the other from a small Swedish company, can find such an uncomplicated and efficient way to collaborate and create world-class innovations to the benefit of both companies," says Per-Olof Brandt, CTO of BeammWave.

“We believe that collaborating with BeammWave, a company possessing unique digital beamforming technology, is an effective initiative for entry into the future mmWave market, including both technology development and marketing aspects.” says Yuya Kitagawa, Director of Nitto.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto is a high-performance materials manufacturer. Since its founding in 1918, it has been providing a wide range of products and services globally.

These include optical materials such as polarizing films used in display devices, circuit boards, industrial tapes, and medical-related products, all developed based on its eight core technologies.

Guided by the brand slogan 'Innovation for Customers,' Nitto strives to create essential values for the world and contribute to a sustainable global environment and a prosperous human society.

About BeammWave

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's share series B (BEAMMW B) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

...