Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-31 03:13:01
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:16 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc. : Announces receipt of a contract for titanium metal powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGenTM plasma atomization process, from a European engineering and material science firm specializing in the additive manufacturing industry. The name of the client and terms of the contract will remain confidential for competitive reasons. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.39.

