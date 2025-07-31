Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Police Foil Terror Plot Targeting Justin Timberlake Concert In Istanbul

Turkish Police Foil Terror Plot Targeting Justin Timberlake Concert In Istanbul


2025-07-31 03:10:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish authorities successfully thwarted a planned terrorist attack targeting American pop star Justin Timberlake's concert in Istanbul, Azernews reports citing Türkiye newspaper.

Reports indicate that extremist groups had circulated threats a day before the event, with the Istanbul University stadium-where Timberlake was set to perform-being identified as a target.

In response, Turkish security forces launched extensive preventive operations. Thousands of personnel, including special forces, anti-terror units, and undercover officers, were deployed to secure the venue.

Due to heightened security protocols, concertgoers experienced delays and lengthy queues at the entrance. Nevertheless, the show proceeded without incident.

The event marked Timberlake's first performance in Türkiye in over a decade.

MENAFN31072025000195011045ID1109870028

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search