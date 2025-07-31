Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russians Strike Central Part Of Kramatorsk

2025-07-31 03:09:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Ukrinform.

“Kramatorsk has been hit by enemy fire - the central part of the city,” the city's leader wrote.

Read also: 22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region

As reported, on the morning of July 31, Russian invaders fired artillery and drones at Kostiantynivk in Donetsk region, but there were no casualties.

