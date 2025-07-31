There Are Currently 38 Branches Of Six Banks Operating In Donetsk Oblast

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced in an interview with Ukrinform by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"The banking system in the free part of the Donetsk region continues to function. As of July 24, 2025, there are 38 branches of six banks operating in the region: Oschadbank JSC, PrivatBank JSC, Ukrgasbank JSC, PUMB JSC, A-Bank JSC, and Sens Bank JSC," said the head of the region.

He noted that Oschadbank and PrivatBank have the largest number of branches, with a total of 29 branches between them.

According to Filashkin, the largest number of banking institutions are concentrated in Kramatorsk, where all six banks operate, with a total of 14 branches. Banking services are also available in other cities of the region, such as Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Dobropillia, Mykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerske, and Novodonetsk.

"Today, branches offer a full range of banking services: opening accounts, payments, deposits, currency exchange, issuing payment cards, and for entrepreneurs – business account services, deposits, and at Oschadbank branches – also loans, in particular under the state program“Affordable Loans 5-7-9%,” explained the head of the Regional State Administration.

He added that, in addition, for residents of communities where there are no stationary branches, a mobile unit of Oschadbank is operating. It travels to settlements according to an agreed schedule and provides services for opening accounts, transfers, issuing cards, etc. The geography of service covers, in particular, the communities of Lyman, Oleksandrivka, Cherkasy, Druzhkivka, Sviatohirsk, and others in the region.

22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone inregion

“All banks continue to operate in compliance with safety rules and working hours that correspond to the current situation in the region,” Filashkin assured.

As reported, 33% of the Donetsk regio is currently under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. More than 261,000 civilians remain in this territory. Russian occupiers strike the region daily with about 3,000 blows from all possible types of weapons.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration