There Are Currently 38 Branches Of Six Banks Operating In Donetsk Oblast
"The banking system in the free part of the Donetsk region continues to function. As of July 24, 2025, there are 38 branches of six banks operating in the region: Oschadbank JSC, PrivatBank JSC, Ukrgasbank JSC, PUMB JSC, A-Bank JSC, and Sens Bank JSC," said the head of the region.
He noted that Oschadbank and PrivatBank have the largest number of branches, with a total of 29 branches between them.
According to Filashkin, the largest number of banking institutions are concentrated in Kramatorsk, where all six banks operate, with a total of 14 branches. Banking services are also available in other cities of the region, such as Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Dobropillia, Mykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Bilozerske, and Novodonetsk.
"Today, branches offer a full range of banking services: opening accounts, payments, deposits, currency exchange, issuing payment cards, and for entrepreneurs – business account services, deposits, and at Oschadbank branches – also loans, in particular under the state program“Affordable Loans 5-7-9%,” explained the head of the Regional State Administration.
He added that, in addition, for residents of communities where there are no stationary branches, a mobile unit of Oschadbank is operating. It travels to settlements according to an agreed schedule and provides services for opening accounts, transfers, issuing cards, etc. The geography of service covers, in particular, the communities of Lyman, Oleksandrivka, Cherkasy, Druzhkivka, Sviatohirsk, and others in the region.Read also: 22,500 civilians remain in active combat zone in Donetsk region
“All banks continue to operate in compliance with safety rules and working hours that correspond to the current situation in the region,” Filashkin assured.
As reported, 33% of the Donetsk regio is currently under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. More than 261,000 civilians remain in this territory. Russian occupiers strike the region daily with about 3,000 blows from all possible types of weapons.
Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment