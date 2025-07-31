How Largest Ministry Will Operate: ME Sobolev Outlined 13 Priorities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the ministry , according to Ukrinform.

"We are uniting to work faster and more efficiently. Decisions will now be made in one place, without unnecessary bureaucracy. But at the same time, this is a great responsibility. We have become the largest ministry in the government, with a team of about 1,500 people. The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister have placed a great responsibility on us, so we must work as a single entity," said Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev.

Among the key priorities, the minister highlighted European integration-the ministry is now responsible for harmonizing 40% of Ukrainian legislation with EU standards (15 sections out of 35), expanding export markets for Ukrainian products, irrigation and land reclamation as critical for the southern regions, and continuing land reform.

Other priorities will include deregulation and attracting private capital and investment, increasing the production of value-added agricultural products, attracting investment in“green” industrialization, and implementing waste processing projects.

In addition, the list includes forest restoration and timber market development, development of the critical minerals sector, international cooperation in the extractive sector and interaction with the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, environmental impact assessment, and digitization of geological data.

Deputy ministers will coordinate work in these areas. In particular, Taras Vysotsky will be responsible for European integration (sections 12 and 13 of the negotiations with the EU), state support for crop production, animal husbandry, and horticulture, work with alternative energy sources, agricultural insurance, as well as water resources, land reclamation, and irrigation.

Denis Bashlyk will coordinate European integration (section 11 of the negotiations with the EU), rural development, land relations, the transfer of agricultural knowledge and innovation, and the implementation of rural development programs.

Yegor Perelygin will be responsible for policy in the field of subsoil use, natural resources, digitization of geological information, development of critical minerals, reindustrialization programs, and international cooperation in the extractive sector.

Verkhovna Rada passes law restoring NABU and SAP independence

Vitaliy Kindrativ will be responsible for technical regulation, standardization and metrology, industrial park development, foreign economic policy and trade protection, as well as environmental impact assessment.

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 21, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Regulation on the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to which the ministry will have functions and perform tasks that were previously assigned to the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, and the Ministry of Environment.

Photo: Ministry of Economy