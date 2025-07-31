August 1 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the decision on Telegram .

"Tomorrow, August 1, will be a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings. It is also recommended that national flags be lowered on buildings of both state and private ownership," the statement reads.

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 11

All entertainment events are prohibited in the city on August 1.

Kyiv came under a drone and missile attack overnight. The assault killed 11 people, including one child.