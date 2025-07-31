August 1 Declared Day Of Mourning In Kyiv
"Tomorrow, August 1, will be a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital. On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings. It is also recommended that national flags be lowered on buildings of both state and private ownership," the statement reads.Read also: Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 11
All entertainment events are prohibited in the city on August 1.
Kyiv came under a drone and missile attack overnight. The assault killed 11 people, including one child.
