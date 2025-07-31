Death Toll From Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"“Information has come in confirming a 15th fatality. Unfortunately, the worst fears regarding those trapped under the rubble are being confirmed," he said.

August 1 declared day of mourning in Kyiv

Earlier, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported on Facebook that rescue workers had recovered the body of a man from beneath the debris.

According to the Ministry, 132 people were injured in the attack, including 14 children.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.

Russian forces launched a combined drone and missile strike on Kyiv overnight. Earlier reports said 13 people had been killed in the attack, including one child.