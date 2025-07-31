Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army Holds Graduation Ceremony (VIDEO)
The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
Speakers at the event encouraged graduates to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to the Motherland, uphold the honor and dignity associated with military service, continuously advance their knowledge and skills, and extended their best wishes for success in their future military careers.
The graduates committed to leveraging the competencies and
experiential insights acquired throughout the curriculum, to
diligently executing the responsibilities delegated to them, and to
honorably safeguarding the sovereignty of the Motherland.
Subsequent to the ceremonial conferment of credentials to the military personnel, the distinguished valedictorian affixed a commemorative insignia to a symbolic arboreal remnant.
The event culminated in a structured procession of the personnel before the grandstand, synchronized with the accompaniment of a military ensemble.
