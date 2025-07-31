Next Trial Date For Persons Accused Of Many Crimes Against Azerbaijani People Announced
The trial, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve Judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused was provided with a translator in their preferred language and with legal defense.
The accused, their defense counsel, victims, legal heirs, representatives, and prosecutors defending the state's charges were present at the session.
The court proceedings are set to continue on August 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment