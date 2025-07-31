Circet USA Acquires Blue Streak And CCU To Bolster Its Fiber Outside Plant Services

FARIBAULT, Minn., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circet, a global network services provider, and its U.S. entity Circet USA, a leading provider of network services throughout the U.S., announce today the acquisition of Gemini Communications and its subsidiaries, Blue Streak and CCU, leading providers of outside plant ("OSP") construction, maintenance, repair and event-related restoration services for top-tier U.S. communications operators.

With company heritage dating back to 1985, Blue Streak and CCU now employ 700+ professionals, supporting critical network construction, maintenance, and overbuilding for leading internet service providers. The addition of Blue Streak and CCU will significantly expand and complement Circet USA's existing OSP capabilities and expertise, providing customers a comprehensive end-to-end OSP services offering.

Trevor Putrah, CEO of Circet USA, commented: "The acquisition of Blue Streak and CCU adds invaluable OSP construction leadership, scale, and experience to Circet USA at a time of unprecedented investment in fiber infrastructure across the US. We are delighted to welcome the Blue Streak and CCU teams to the Circet family, and we look forward to driving significant value to our customers through the combination of our organizations."

Rick Hubbard, CEO of Blue Streak and CCU, commented: "Our Blue Streak and CCU teams are honored to join the growing Circet USA family. We could not ask for a better partner to share our delivery of best-in-class service offerings to our valuable customers."

Lazard Frères & Co. acted as financial advisor and A&O Shearman acted as legal counsel to Circet. Truist Securities acted as financial advisor and Stearns Weaver Miller acted as legal counsel to Gemini.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Circet USA

Circet USA, a Circet company, is a leading provider of communications network services and is a trusted partner to customers who build, own, and operate high-speed fiber, inside plant, wireless, and cloud networks across North America. Our experienced team of over 2,000 professionals combines complete end-to-end capabilities with a customer-first culture to provide custom and turn-key solutions, spanning design, engineering, installation, integration, and maintenance for all technologies across Inside Plant (ISP), Outside Plant (OSP), and Wireless. Our customers include communications service providers, MSOs, cloud service providers, utilities/electric co-ops, municipalities, and others.

Circet USA is part of Circet. Circet is a global specialist in network infrastructure services, operating in a dynamic sector driven by growing connectivity needs and the energy transition. The European leader and a major global player, Circet is a trusted and close partner to the world's leading telecom service providers, local authorities, as well as many key public and private infrastructure owners. Building on its strong expertise in telecoms, the Group is also expanding its activities in energy, particularly in power distribution and transmission networks, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, smart grids and photovoltaic installations. Circet operates in 12 countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States). In 2024, the Group reported global revenue exceeding $4.5 billion and employs more than 17,000 people worldwide.

To learn more visit: and

About Gemini Communications, Blue Streak and CCU

Gemini Communications is the parent company of Blue Streak and CCU. Blue Streak is a leading provider of communications network services to leading operators. Blue Streak provides comprehensive solutions, including construction, maintenance and restoration services. The company emphasizes quality, service, and safety in its operations. CCU is a long-standing provider of communications network services. Over the last 40+ years, CCU has grown to be a leading telecommunications OSP provider offering the most sophisticated cable and communications solutions, with locations and personnel throughout the country. Together, Blue Streak and CCU deliver unmatched quality to a leading customer base of leading telecommunications and broadband service provers.

To learn more visit: , and

SOURCE Circet USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED