Jordan Welcomes Portugal's Planned Recognition Of Palestinian State

Amman, July 31 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed announcement by Portuguese Prime Minister Lu?s Filipe Montenegro of his country's intention to officially recognize State of Palestine during the UN General Assembly next September.The ministry said the recognition an "important" step in the right direction to end the Israeli occupation and fulfill the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state based on the two-state solution.In a statement Thursday, the Ministry's Spokesperson, Dr. Sufian Qudah, affirmed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Portuguese Prime Minister's announcement.Qudah added that the decision is a response to international efforts aimed at further recognizing the Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital on the two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's "firm" position in maintaining support to the Palestinian people's right to freedom, ending the Israeli occupation, achieving self-determination, and establishing their independent state on their national soil, in joint efforts with Arab nations and international partners to achieve this goal.