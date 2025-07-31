Jordan Welcomes Swedish Court's Decision On Pilot Muath Al-Kasasbeh's Martyrdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra)-- Jordan welcomed today's decision in the case of criminal Osama Karim, who was given a life sentence by a Swedish court in Oslo for his involvement in the horrific crime that killed the brave martyr pilot Muath al-Kasasbeh.Communication Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani, confirmed that the pertinent national institutions have been following the issue since the beginning and have given the Swedish judicial authorities all the resources and assistance they need. He said that the Swedish legal and judicial processes that resulted in this decision were fully trusted by the Kingdom.Al-Momani reaffirmed that Jordanians would always remember this horrible incident and that the decision is a significant step in the right direction toward bringing everyone accountable for this awful act.