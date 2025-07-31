Huizhou Industrial: Epp Cooler Box For Food

Tempk's customizable EPP Foam Cooler Box (5L-150L) provides durable, eco-friendly insulation, ensuring temperature stability for food, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. It offers customizable size, insulation thickness, and internal temperature range for tailored solutions, making it ideal for transporting sensitive goods. The box is made from high-strength, recyclable EPP, providing long-lasting performance and environmental sustainability.

Product Detail

Durability & Eco-Friendliness: The EPP material is strong, puncture-resistant, and highly durable, offering long-lasting performance. It is also recyclable, making it an environmentally sustainable choice for businesses.

Customizable Options: Tempk offers a range of customization options, including size, insulation thickness, and internal temperature range, allowing businesses to tailor the cooler box to their specific transport requirements.

Effective Temperature Control: The superior insulation of the EPP Foam Cooler Box ensures consistent temperature stability, keeping products safe during transport, even in challenging conditions. This makes it ideal for transporting temperature-sensitive goods like food and pharmaceuticals.

Function Details

Tempk's EPP Foam Cooler Box offers efficient, customizable temperature control for B2B needs.

Durable & Eco-Friendly: Constructed from high-strength EPP, it provides excellent insulation, durability, and lightweight design while being recyclable, reducing environmental impact.

Customizable: Businesses can customize size, internal temperature range, and additional features to meet specific transport needs.

Reliable Insulation: The box ensures consistent temperature stability during transport, ideal for sensitive items like food and pharmaceuticals.

Instructions

Usage:

Ideal for transporting temperature-sensitive items like food and pharmaceuticals, ensuring stable temperature during shipping.

Customization:

Businesses can customize size, insulation thickness, and internal temperature range to suit specific transport needs.

Cleaning:

Clean with mild detergent and water, ensuring the box is thoroughly dried before storage to maintain performance.

Disposal:

Recycle according to local guidelines to minimize environmental impact.

About Shanghai Huizhou Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tempk(Shanghai Huizhou Industrial Co., Ltd.)was established in 2011 with a registered capital of 30 million. It is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and development, production, sales and service of products in the cold chain industry. Provide phase change cold storage materials related to cold chain packaging and transportation, pharmaceutical refrigeration and incubators.

Our main products are gel ice packs, dry ice packs for shipping, Freezer Ice Brick, insulated lunch bags, insulated takeaway backpacks, EPP insulated boxes, cold shipping boxes, VPU medical refrigerators, insulated box liners, insulated pallet cover and Cold chain packaging materials, etc.

Why Choose Shanghai Huizhou Industrial

Shanghai Huizhou Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 with a registered capital of 30 million. It is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to the research and development, production, sales and service of products in the cold chain industry.