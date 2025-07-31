Slocomb Windows Showcases Patented Innovations And Exclusive Partnership With Install America
Patented Window Technologies Driving Excellence
- Snap-In Latch Assembly (U.S. Patent 5,454,609) - Tool-free latch mechanism that enhances security and streamlines installation.
- Ultrasonic-Welded Window Frames (U.S. Patent 5,105,581) - Fusion-welded corners for superior frame strength and energy efficiency.
- Casement Window Securing Device (U.S. Patent 4,790,107) - Designed to prevent sash deflection under wind pressure for lasting performance.
- Ornamental Frame Design Patents (D285610-D285613) - Sleek, modern profiles for enhanced aesthetics and insulation.
"These patents showcase our commitment to advancing window technology and ensuring lasting value for our customers," said a spokesperson at Slocomb Windows. "Partnering exclusively with Install America means that our patented windows are paired with top-tier installation, guaranteeing homeowners the best of both innovation and craftsmanship."
Install America: Exclusive Installer of Slocomb Windows
As the exclusive partner of Slocomb Windows, Install America delivers these patented products with unmatched expertise. Their certified teams provide precise installation, maximizing performance and energy efficiency for every home.
"Through our exclusive partnership with Slocomb Windows, we're proud to offer homeowners the most advanced, energy-efficient windows on the market," said Salik, [Marketing manager] at Install America.
About Slocomb Windows
Slocomb Windows is a leading manufacturer of vinyl windows and doors designed for superior energy efficiency, durability, and aesthetics. With multiple U.S. patents and a focus on innovation, Slocomb continues to set industry standards.
About Install America
Install America is a nationally recognized home improvement company specializing in windows, doors, roofing, siding, and more. As the exclusive partner of Slocomb Windows, Install America combines patented window technology with expert installation and exceptional customer care.
