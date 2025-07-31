Crownpoint Partners Facilitates $7.5 Million Sale Of Single-Tenant Property Occupied By Shaw's Grocery Store In Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. - CrownPoint Partners, a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in net lease investments and sale-leaseback advisory services, announced the sale of a single-tenant property occupied by Shaw's grocery store in Concord, N.H. The asset was sold in an all-cash transaction for over $7.5 million to a private investor based in New England.

Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona, Managing Partners and Co-Founders of CrownPoint Partners, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the seller, Concord D'Amante LLC, an affiliate of ARCTRUST, a vertically integrated private real estate investment company headquartered in Clifton, N.J. The buyer, a private investor based in Massachusetts, was represented by Horvath & Tremblay.

"This opportunity attracted significant investor interest due to its strong fundamentals: a single-tenant supermarket with a long operating history and zero landlord responsibilities," said Swolsky. "We procured multiple offers and ultimately selected a buyer who knew the market intimately, was not in a 1031 exchange, and had the ability to close efficiently."

Bona added, "The transaction reflects sustained demand for essential retail assets secured by corporate tenancy. With below-market rent, stable cash flow, and over two decades of occupancy, Shaw's represents the kind of resilient retail that private investors continue to pursue."

The property, located at 20 D'Amante Drive in Concord, N.H., sits on 10.6 acres and includes a 65,868-square-foot supermarket constructed in 2001. Shaw's has occupied the site for nearly 25 years.

Shaw's Supermarkets, founded in 1860 and headquartered in West Bridgewater, Mass., is one of New England's longest-standing grocery chains. A wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc., Shaw's operates 125 locations across five states, with Massachusetts and New Hampshire accounting for nearly 80% of its footprint. Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, operating 2,273 stores across 34 states and Washington, D.C., with 285,000 employees and more than 44 million loyalty members. In the 12 months ending May 31, 2025, Albertsons reported $81.6 billion in sales.

Located along Loudon Road and D'Amante Drive, one of Concord's most active retail corridors, the site benefits from signalized access, traffic counts exceeding 24,000 vehicles daily, and co-tenancy with Starbucks, LensCrafters, Tropical Smoothie Café, and H&R Block. Neighboring retailers include Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club, ALDI, Petco, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Michaels, and Ocean State Job Lot.

Directly across the street, the Steeplegate Mall is undergoing redevelopment into a mixed-use project featuring more than 600 housing units, a Costco, and a Chase Bank. The property is located less than one mile from the Interstate 393 on/off-ramp (37,000 vehicles per day), offering convenient regional access, and is approximately 70 miles north of Boston.

"Concord offers a compelling investment profile," said Bona. "It's the state capital, has no personal income tax, and maintains a diverse economy anchored by government, education, and healthcare. The city has invested $14 million to revitalize its historic downtown, and with the planned redevelopment at Steeplegate and proximity to the New Hampshire State Capitol, demand continues to grow."

Major employers in the region include the State of New Hampshire, Concord Hospital, Concord School District, and Capital Region Health Care. The area is also home to New Hampshire Technical Institute, Granite State College, and the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

"The sale underscores growing investor appetite for grocery-anchored assets amid continued demand for essential retail," Swolsky said. "As interest rates stabilize, net lease buyers are prioritizing long-term cash flow, credit tenancy, and strategic infill locations. Concord's combination of tax-friendly policy, redevelopment momentum, and strong regional anchors positions it well for continued institutional and private capital interest."

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: .