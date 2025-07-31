CD Formulation Launches Custom Circular RNA Synthesis Service To Accelerate RNA Therapeutics Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



"CD Formulation is a leading manufacturer of excipients, serving the pharmaceutical industry to help it improve the performance of its products."CD Formulation introduces a customizable circRNA synthesis service, delivering high-quality, stable circRNAs for therapeutics, vaccines, and gene research, supported by advanced design and QC processes.

CD Formulation, a leading provider of advanced small nucleic acid synthesis solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its fully customizable circular RNA (circRNA) synthesis service. This new service addresses the growing need for stable, non-immunogenic RNA molecules for therapeutic development, vaccine research, and gene regulation studies, and allows researchers to more effectively study the biological functions of circRNAs.

Circular RNA (circRNA) is a covalently enclosed single-stranded RNA molecule that does not contain a cap or polyadenylate (poly(A)) tail and has a more persistent transgene expression time compared to linear mRNAs due to its altered degradation kinetics. These unique structural advantages and diverse biological functions open up entirely new avenues for the development of nucleic acid drugs and vaccines. From efficient in vitro preparation techniques (e.g., PIE systems, enzymatic ligation) to stringent purification and quality control processes, to broad application prospects (especially in the field of vaccines and gene therapies), circRNAs are demonstrating their great potential as the star molecules of next-generation biopharmaceuticals.

This time, CD Formulation has launched an advanced custom synthesis platform focusing on high-quality custom synthesis of circRNA. It not only meets the needs of pharmaceutical developers, academic researchers, and biotech companies to customize circRNAs for their unique scientific and therapeutic targets, but also helps customers to create structurally stable and biologically functional circRNAs.

Key features of CD Formulation's Custom circRNA Synthesis Service include:

Flexible Design Options: Clients can specify sequence, length, functional elements (e.g., IRES, ORFs, miRNA binding sites), and modification strategies for optimized performance.

Multiple Circularization Strategies: CD Formulation supports both enzymatic and ribozyme-mediated circularization technologies to ensure efficient production of stable, closed-loop RNA molecules.

High Purity and Functional Integrity: Structural validation via agarose gel electrophoresis, RNase R assays, HPLC, and sequencing to ensure integrity and purity.

Extensive QC and Validation: Each circRNA product undergoes rigorous quality control using electrophoresis, capillary electrophoresis, and RT-PCR to confirm purity, topology, and sequence fidelity.

“Circular RNA is reshaping the landscape of RNA therapeutics,” said Dr. Allen Liu, Head of RNA Synthesis at CD Formulation.“Our new custom circRNA service reflects our ongoing commitment to scientific innovation and our ability to deliver highly customizable, functionally validated RNA molecules to meet the most sophisticated needs in biomedical research and drug development.”

In addition to synthesis, CD Formulation provides consultation services to assist clients with circRNA construct design, delivery optimization, and functional assays. With a team of experienced molecular biologists and a robust nucleic acid synthesis platform , CD Formulation is positioned to be a long-term partner in RNA innovation.

For more information about the Custom circRNA Synthesis Service, please visit: