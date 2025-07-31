Author's Tranquility Press Launches A Spiritual Gamechanger: Hidden In Plain Sight

MENAFN - GetNews)



One Man's Spiritual Crisis. A Century of Mistruths. A Revelation That Changes Everything.

In an age where belief systems are crumbling and certainty is elusive, Author's Tranquility Press proudly introduces one of the most courageous and confronting new books of the year: Hidden in Plain Sight by Kevin Overbeck , now available on Amazon.

This is the book people whisper about after church. The one you read with a pencil in hand. The one that makes you pause, close the cover, and say,“Wait... what if this is true?”

The Discovery That Turned Doubt Into Fire

Kevin Overbeck wasn't a radical. He was a man trying to find peace.

But peace doesn't come easy when your childhood faith feels like a lie, and the answers offered by traditional religion are riddled with guilt, fear, and contradiction. In Hidden in Plain Sight, Overbeck traces his journey from spiritual disillusionment to startling clarity-through an awakening that reframes everything we've been taught about God, identity, and the divine.

He does not ask readers to agree with him.

He dares them to see what he sees.

What follows is a deeply personal, emotionally raw, and intellectually bracing account of discovery: that the truth about our connection to the divine has been buried, distorted, and kept hidden in plain sight.

A Spiritual Memoir for the Questioning Heart

This is not a book of preaching.

It is a book of reckoning.

Hidden in Plain Sight resonates with readers who've sat in pews and still felt alone, prayed to the ceiling and heard silence, or looked for God in scripture only to find shadows. Overbeck speaks directly to those whose spiritual hunger is not satisfied by easy answers.

The story reads like a confession, a protest, and a prophecy all at once. Whether or not you agree with every conclusion, you'll find it impossible to look away. The questions raised here won't leave you-and they're not meant to.

Now Available on Amazon

Hidden in Plain Sight is available now in paperback, hardcover and kindle eBook editions. For readers of spiritual nonfiction, memoir, and theological inquiry, it's the kind of book that refuses to be shelved.

Order Your Copy on Amazon. If you've ever questioned the narrative you were raised with-this book will meet you there. And it just might deliver the answer you were never allowed to find. Because sometimes the most powerful truths are the ones hiding right where we weren't supposed to look. In plain sight.

About the Author

Kevin Overbeck writes with the urgency of someone who's seen behind the curtain-and lived to talk about it. His journey from shame and silence to voice and vision is the beating heart of Hidden in Plain Sight. Equal parts seeker, survivor, and truth-teller, Overbeck brings a grounded honesty to a subject many are too afraid to touch.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is a trusted publishing ally for authors whose words carry weight and vision. With a mission to amplify bold, thought-provoking voices, ATP partners with writers ready to disrupt, inspire, and challenge the status quo-just like Kevin Overbeck.