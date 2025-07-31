It's Alive! 'Young Frankenstein' Electrifies The Stage At Sutter Street Theatre

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 29, 2025 8:12 pm - Sutter Street Theatre brings Mel Brooks' hilarious "Young Frankenstein" to life in Folsom. Sacramento Top 10 is proud to be a media sponsor, supporting a theatre known for its award-winning productions and community spirit.

FOLSOM, CA - Get ready for an electrifying blend of horror and hilarity! Sutter Street Theatre proudly presents Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, a side-splitting musical comedy that brings the beloved film to life with song, dance, and outrageous laughs. Sacramento Top 10 is thrilled to serve as a media sponsor for the production and for the theatre's 2025 season.

Based on Brooks' cult-classic 1974 film, Young Frankenstein tells the story of Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced“Fronkensteen”), who inherits his infamous grandfather's Transylvanian estate. Alongside a cast of zany characters - including the hunchbacked Igor, the leggy lab assistant Inga, and the mysterious Frau Blücher - he finds himself pulled into his ancestor's mad experiments. Hijinks, toe-tapping musical numbers, and a tap-dancing monster ensue.

This madcap production is brought to life by Sutter Street Theatre, an award-winning company known for its bold productions and deep community roots. Voted“Best Local Theatre Group” by Sacramento A-List multiple times, the theatre has also been honored with Elly Awards from the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance for both acting and design excellence.

Julie Gallaher, founder of Sacramento Top 10, shared her excitement:

“Sutter Street Theatre continues to raise the bar with every production, and Young Frankenstein is no exception. We're proud to support a theatre that brings such heart, humor, and creativity to the community.”

Set in the heart of Folsom's historic district, the theatre's intimate setting offers a uniquely immersive experience - perfect for a comedy that's equal parts spooky and spectacular.

Performances run July 24th - August 25th and tickets are available now at sutterstreettheatre. Whether you're a fan of the original film or a newcomer to this monstrous comedy, Young Frankenstein promises a night of roaring laughter, catchy tunes, and theatrical magic.

For interviews, press inquiries, or group tickets, please contact the theatre at (916) 353-1001.