Luxeartisanship Unveils Vastu-Aligned Brass Decor: Where Spiritual Design Meets Sustainable Luxury

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 30, 2025 2:31 am - LuxeArtisanship's new Vastu-Compliant Brass Decor blends spirituality with style. Handcrafted by artisans, it includes idols, urlis & more. Now live with launch offers & gifting on the website!

Noida, India - July 30, 2025 – LuxeArtisanship, India's leading handcrafted décor brand, proudly announces the launch of its new Vastu-Compliant Brass Décor Collection, a thoughtful fusion of ancient spiritual principles and timeless luxury. Crafted by skilled Indian artisans, the line brings together positive energy, heritage design, and sustainable craftsmanship-redefining spiritual living for the modern home.

Rooted in the principles of Vastu Shastra, India's ancient science of spatial harmony, this exclusive brass collection is designed to bring balance, prosperity, and tranquility into every space. From brass idols of deities like Ganesha and Lakshmi to directional wall hangings, bells, urli bowls, and Kalash sets-each piece is meticulously created to resonate with the energies of the five elements and directions as defined in Vastu.

“Our aim was to create a décor line that doesn't just look luxurious, but also serves a meaningful purpose in people's lives,” said Nanesh Goyal, Founder of LuxeArtisanship.

“By aligning our designs with Vastu principles, we've bridged the gap between sacred tradition and sophisticated aesthetics. Each piece is more than just an object-it's an energy amplifier.”

Key Features of the Collection:

.100% Handcrafted Brass: Sustainably sourced and shaped by seasoned artisans across India.

.Vastu Alignment: Carefully engineered shapes and motifs to promote health, wealth, and spiritual harmony.

.Timeless Appeal: Elegant antique and matte finishes that suit both traditional and contemporary interiors.

.Eco-Conscious Packaging: LuxeArtisanship continues its commitment to sustainable luxury with recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

In an era where wellness, mindfulness, and sustainability are becoming central to home design, LuxeArtisanship's new collection offers décor that's both meaningful and mindful. These brass pieces are ideal for home sanctums, entrances, meditation corners, or as elegant housewarming gifts steeped in cultural significance.

To celebrate the launch, LuxeArtisanship is offering a limited-time preview sale on its website, allowing early customers to bring home blessings and beauty at special prices. Custom gifting options are also available for festive and corporate orders.

This launch strengthens LuxeArtisanship's mission of reviving India's traditional craft heritage while catering to conscious luxury seekers worldwide.

Availability:

The Vastu-Compliant Brass Décor Collection is now available exclusively at

About LuxeArtisanship

LuxeArtisanship is a premium Indian décor brand that curates handcrafted brass and traditional artifacts, blending artisanal mastery with modern living. With a focus on sustainability, heritage revival, and soulful design, LuxeArtisanship offers a unique collection of spiritual, festive, and everyday luxury décor for the culturally rooted and aesthetically inclined.