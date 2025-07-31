Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Egypt Discuss Boosting Middle East Peace, Security


2025-07-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 31 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed on Thursday the shared goals between both countries to enhance peace and security in the Middle East region.
Rubio expressed thanks to Abdelatty for Egypt's unwavering support to ensure the release of hostages in Gaza, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters.
Both sides also focused on the developments in Sudan, and the need of moving to a civil rule in that Arab country, she noted. (end)
