Abdullah Saleh Al Rumaithi: Sandooq Al Watan's Creative Production In National Identity Embraces UAE's Creative Talents

Dubai, UAE, 31 July 2025: As part of its cultural initiatives aimed at supporting the literary and theatrical movement in the UAE, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with Sandooq Al Watan, organised a cultural event hosting Emirati playwright Abdullah Saleh Al Rumaithi for the signing and discussion of his new book Tawaya and Other Plays. The book features various theatrical works, including: Tawaya, Al-Qaid, The Last Poem, Al-Sahari, and Al-Wasiya.

The book is sponsored and supported by Sandooq Al Watan, as part of the 'Creative Production in National Identity' project, launched by the Fund under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of Sandooq Al Watan. The project aims to enrich knowledge of national identity in the Arab region, support Emirati creatives, and highlight their diverse artistic and cultural experiences.

The ceremony was attended by authors, artists, and creatives from the UAE and the Arab region. The ceremony included a discussion session presented by Al Rumaithi himself. Attendees interacted through a number of key interventions that focused on the importance of supporting creatives and providing a nurturing environment for them, which enhances the continuity of creativity and enriches the cultural scene in the UAE and the Arab region. They praised the role of Sandooq Al Watan in this field, for the support it provides to creatives in various fields of cultural and artistic production.

Al Rumaithi applauded the unlimited support provided by Sandooq Al Watan, which enabled this project to be available to everyone. He also emphasised that the book includes several plays written in the Emirati dialect. In addition, it focuses on strengthening the Emirati people's relationship with their environment, heritage, identity, and history, as well as reinforcing their sense of belonging to this beloved country.

Additionally, Al Rumaithi explained that creative individuals can always excel in a stimulating and supportive environment, and that determination and pursuit of passion are key factors for creatives' success. He also discussed the development of his theatrical experience, from his beginnings as an actor, then his transition to directing, and finally to writing, expressing his admiration and pride in this diversity, which has added depth and richness to his career. He stressed the significant influence of the cultural and literary environment in Dubai, which played a pivotal role in his theatrical career, providing opportunities to interact with Arab and international experiences, especially since The Theatre Dubai is considered a destination for creatives.

Dr. Tamer Al-Arabeed, academic and theatre actor, praised Al Rumaithi's experience as an actor, director, broadcaster, and, finally, as a brilliant writer and author.

“Tawaya inspires young theatre professionals and amateurs, as it expresses the importance of passion in an artist and the importance of supportive institutions such as Sandooq Al Watan. This experience nurtures talents and paves the way for new generations to interact with the theatre.”

Al Rumaithi's book success is a vivid embodiment of the vital role of Sandooq Al Watan in promoting national identity and enabling creatives. The 'Creative Production in National Identity' project has transformed into a platform for creatives to showcase their stories and experiences, enhancing the presence of creativity and art as a fundamental pillar of the UAE's development and prosperity.

This event is part of a series of activities organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in cooperation with its strategic partners, aimed at supporting local theatrical culture, empowering Emirati creatives, and enhancing the presence of theatre in the cultural landscape. These initiatives also underscore the library's commitment to its role as a cultural hub that embraces creativity and contributes to bolstering national identity through the arts.

