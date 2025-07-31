VI Marketing And Branding Wins Five Heartland Emmy Awards For Tourism And Public Health Campaigns
The Heartland Emmy Awards celebrate excellence in television and video production across a five-state region that includes Oklahoma, and are considered among the most prestigious honors in the industry.
VI's winning entries include“Routes: Tulsa Sound” in the Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content category;“Routes: A Chef's Playground” in the Magazine Program – Single Program or Series category;“Find Yourself in Oklahoma” and“Routes: A Discover Oklahoma Series” in the Commercial – Single Spot category; and“Talk About Tobacco” in the Commercial – Campaign category.
“These awards are a powerful reminder of what great creative can do - whether it's inspiring someone to visit Oklahoma or helping prevent youth tobacco use,” says Tim Berney, CEO of VI Marketing and Branding.“We're proud to see both our tourism and public health work recognized, because behind every campaign is a mission to move people.”
The Heartland Emmy wins follow a string of recent national and regional awards for VI. These accolades continue to reinforce the agency's position as a leader in mission-driven marketing that drives real-world impact.
To learn more about VI's award winning work go to: vi-wins-five-heartland-emmy-awards/ .
About VI Marketing and Branding
VI Marketing and Branding is an integrated marketing agency, headquartered in Oklahoma City, that's known for creating behavior-changing campaigns that deliver record-breaking ROI. With deep expertise in public health, tourism and mission-driven storytelling, VI has earned national recognition for its creative and data-informed approach to marketing.
