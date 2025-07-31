Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Newly Designed Head Covering


2025-07-31 02:46:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create one product that would offer both the benefits of a hat and a durag," said an inventor, from Darby, Pa., "so I invented the Royal Priesthood. My design enhances style, and it eliminates the hassle of using two separate head coverings."

The invention provides an improved design for a head covering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear a separate hat and durag. As a result, it enhances fashion and style. It also helps protect and maintain the appearance of a hairstyle. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to wear, and it is producible in design variations.

The ROYAL PRIESTHOOD invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Dana Carroll at 215-941-0451 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109869819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search