123Invent Inventor Develops Newly Designed Head Covering
PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create one product that would offer both the benefits of a hat and a durag," said an inventor, from Darby, Pa., "so I invented the Royal Priesthood. My design enhances style, and it eliminates the hassle of using two separate head coverings."
The invention provides an improved design for a head covering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear a separate hat and durag. As a result, it enhances fashion and style. It also helps protect and maintain the appearance of a hairstyle. Additionally, the invention features a unique design that is easy to wear, and it is producible in design variations.
The ROYAL PRIESTHOOD invention is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Dana Carroll at 215-941-0451 or email [email protected] .
