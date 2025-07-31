Rudolph Libbe Group Tops Crain's Annual NE Ohio Contractor List

RLG Regional Vice President Dave Boyer said the firm's Northeast Ohio operations continue to grow each year because customers large and small appreciate the value and quality RLG brings to each job.

"Our customers place a lot of trust in our ability to perform quality work on time, on budget and with strict attention to safety," Boyer said. "That trust has been the key driver of our steady growth in the region over the last decade."

Rudolph Libbe Group recently completed Ford Motor Co.'s Ohio Assembly Plant's 2.66 million square-foot design-build expansion plant in Sheffield, Ohio, and has also been selected to build Kimberly-Clark's new 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Warren, Ohio.

This is the second honor Rudolph Libbe Group recently received from a business publication. Last month, Engineering News-Record ranked Rudolph Libbe Group as the No. 76 contractor in the country on its Top 400 contractor's list according to 2024 revenue. That list includes revenue from all RLG locations in Northwest Ohio, Northeast Ohio, Southeast Michigan, Central Ohio and Lima, Ohio, and is a rise of 10 spots from the previous year.

Rudolph Libbe Group

The Rudolph Libbe Group of Companies delivers expert construction and facility services with a customer-first approach that optimize operations, maximize investments and enhance business performance at every stage. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, GEM Service, and Rudolph Libbe Properties, provides support ranging from site selection and construction to process improvements, energy solutions and ongoing facility management. With a high customer retention rate for more than 70 years, The Rudolph Libbe Group has performed work for customers in 30 states from our offices in Northwest Ohio, Northeast Ohio, Southeast Michigan, Central Ohio and Lima, Ohio.

Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, health care, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, education, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution.

For additional information, visit RLGbuilds and @RLGbuilds.

SOURCE Rudolph Libbe Group