Adam Emrich Named Vice President Of Customer Solutions And Sales At Southern Linc

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his new role, Emrich will oversee Southern Linc's Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience, and Customer Operations teams. He will be responsible for all aspects of the customer experience, including sales, product marketing, customer care, procurement, warehousing and distribution, and billing and collections.

"Adam brings expertise in business optimization and effectiveness, financial leadership and customer engagement to the Southern Linc team," stated President and CEO Bentina Terry. "He is a strategic thinker, a team and culture builder, and a person with a mindset for action. We are excited to have him with us," she continued.

Emrich joins Southern Linc from Georgia Power, where he served as Customer Solutions Operations Director. In that capacity, he was responsible for engineering, construction, maintenance, procurement, customer support, and financial reporting for Georgia Power's unregulated business portfolio.

Emrich began his career with Georgia Power in the Professional Development Program and since then, he has held roles with increasing responsibility, including roles in Power Delivery, Region External Affairs, Accounting, Finance & Treasury, Sales, and Customer Solutions. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University.

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Emrich is actively involved in the community. He serves on the advisory board of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and is also a dedicated youth sports coach.

About Southern Linc

Southern Linc is a wireless communications company that is wholly owned by Southern Company. Southern Company (NYSE: SO ) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network, and telecommunications services. Southern Linc provides highly reliable, highly secure wireless voice and data services via their CriticalLincTM 4G LTE Advanced network to Southern Company subsidiaries including its electric and gas utilities as well as to a wide range of businesses and public sector agencies across Alabama, Georgia, and southeastern Mississippi. The CriticalLinc LTE network provides over-the-air encryption from devices to towers and supports encryption from towers to the network's core data centers. This mission-critical network conveys a highly reliable suite of services that can support the most critical business processes. To learn more, visit .

