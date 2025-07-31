Göt2b Takes Over New York City With Immersive Curl-Powered Pop-Ups

Göt2b Takes Over New York City With Immersive Curl-Powered Pop-Ups
Next: The göt2b "Curl House" in the heart of the Flatiron District from July 19-20. This custom-designed 20-foot branded container wrapped in göt2b's signature colors and graphics invited guests to explore, play, and celebrate their curls. Guests had the opportunity to discover the full göt2b Curled collection while enjoying complimentary freshly rolled ice cream inspired by different curl patterns. Brand Expert TokyoStylez and Curled Brand Ambassador SherriAnn Cole were also on-site creating custom social media content and interacting with guests. This immersive outdoor activation turned every breeze into a runway moment, creating a full-sensory celebration of confidence, care, connection, and curls.
göt2b has always stood for self-expression without limits and our new göt2b Curled collection brings that ethos to life" said Linda Lin, Head of Consumer Hair at Henkel Consumer Brands North America. "We are thrilled to bring these interactive moments to New York City, meeting consumers where they are and empowering them to embrace every wave, curl, and coil."
The göt2b Curled collection includes the Flexible Curl Foam, Curl Defining Jelly, and Styling Cream , each designed to deliver bouncy, healthy, and defined curls while controlling frizz. Each product is designed to deliver professional-level performance while encouraging consumers to embrace their natural texture.
göt2b Curled products retail for $9.99 each and are currently available at Walmart, Target, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.
About Henkel in North America:
Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .
