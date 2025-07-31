Global Oncology Diagnostics Market To Reach $101.5 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$73.9 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$101.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Product Type, Application, End User, Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
Revolution in Early Cancer Detection: Blood-based cancer tests like Grail's Galleri are transforming diagnostics by enabling the detection of over 50 types of cancer, including hard-to-diagnose pancreatic and liver cancer, years before symptoms appear. This noninvasive method marks a shift from traditional, complex tissue biopsies to a simpler, more accessible approach.
AI-Powered Diagnostic Precision: Artificial intelligence is rapidly enhancing cancer diagnostics by analyzing medical imaging such as mammograms and MRIs with greater accuracy. These AI systems can detect subtle patterns that may be missed by the human eye, leading to faster, more reliable diagnoses and potentially saving lives through earlier intervention .
Emerging startups:
-
Biotome
Tempus AI
Visiopharm A/S
C the Signs Ltd
b-rayZ AG
The report addresses the following questions:What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for oncology diagnostics was valued at $73.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $101.5 billion by the end of 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during forecast period.
Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
- The factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing number of cancer cases globally; cancer screening initiatives in countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K., and Japan, increasing demand for personalized medicine for targeted therapy and immunotherapies and growing awareness of the importance of early cancer detection and its positive effect on survival rates.
Which market segments are covered in the report?
- The market is segmented into Diagnostic imaging, tumor biomarker tests, endoscopy, biopsy, hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) staining, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization (ISH), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and next generation sequencing (NGS).
Which technology segment will be dominant through 2029?
- Diagnostic Imaging will be the dominant in the oncology diagnostics market through the forecast period.
Which region has the largest market share?
- North America has 44% of the oncology diagnostics market.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBOTT
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
BECTON DICKINSON
BIOMERIEUX
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.
DANAHER CORP.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
GE HEALTHCARE
ILLUMINA INC.
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
MERCK KGAA
MYRIAD GENETICS INC.
QIAGEN
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
ZYTOVISION GMBH
Related reports:
Medical Imaging: A BCC Research Outlook : This report reviews the medical imaging market, covering various technologies such as X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging, and newer methods like optical and photoacoustic imaging. It includes revenue projections segmented by product type, application, and end user. The report also analyzes key industry players, regional trends, market drivers, innovations, and ESG initiatives along with the emerging technologies shaping the future of medical imaging.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cancer : This report explores the market potential of AI technology in cancer-related applications, analyzing key drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It segments the market by application (such as screening, diagnosis, therapy, and drug development), cancer type (including breast, lung, prostate, and brain), and end users (hospitals and research institutions). It also provides regional insights across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, along with competitive analysis and company profiles detailing financials, products, and recent developments.
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities.
