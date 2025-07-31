Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops Disposable Design For A Breast Pump (SBM-247)


2025-07-31 02:46:22
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Modern breast pumps are inconvenient and require regular cleaning. I thought there should be a disposable design to increase convenience for women," said an inventor, from Folsom, Calif., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE BREAST PUMP. My design eliminates the time, effort, water, and soap required to clean a traditional breast pump."

The patent-pending invention provides a modified design for a breast pump. In doing so, it eliminates the need to clean a traditional breast pump. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it increases convenience when pumping at work or on the go. Additionally, the invention features a disposable design that is easy to use.

The DISPOSABLE BREAST PUMP is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Preston Miller at 925-813-9460 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN31072025003732001241ID1109869812

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search