Parkview Health Commits To Building Full-Service Hospital In West Lafayette

Health system to serve growing Tippecanoe County with 40-bed hospital, $200 million investment

MEDIA NOTE: Please click here to view additional information from the Purdue Research Foundation.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkview Health plans to build a full-service hospital and medical office building in West Lafayette, Indiana. The facility is expected to cost approximately $200 million and will be located near the intersection of N 100 W and Kalberer Road, on land being acquired from the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF).

"We are grateful for partners like PRF, Purdue University and the City of West Lafayette for working with us over the last several years to make this hospital a reality," said Dr. Greg Johnson, chief physician executive of growth markets, Parkview Health. "These community leaders shared our vision to meet the growing needs of Tippecanoe County, and we couldn't be more excited to bring Parkview's high-quality care to even more Hoosiers."

The approximately 200,000-square-foot hospital will accommodate up to 40 inpatient beds and feature a 24/7 emergency department, surgical and procedural services, specialty care, lab and imaging, a comprehensive suite of outpatient services, and shell space for future expansion.

The medical office building will house primary care and specialty care, many of which are expected to be available prior to the full hospital opening in 2028.

"We are pleased to welcome Parkview Health to the Purdue Research Park to build its full-service hospital which will support the growth of the Purdue Research Park and the broader community," said PRF President and CEO Chad Pittman. "Parkview brings a comprehensive vision for delivering high-quality health care at scale in West Lafayette and we look forward to them becoming a vital piece of our live, work, play community."

Driven by the growth and activity in Tippecanoe County, including SK hynix's historic investment in West Lafayette, new amenities like Parkview's full-service hospital are meeting the growing need for medical services in the community.

The development is expected to directly create approximately 250 healthcare jobs, spanning both clinical and non-clinical roles, and position Parkview as one of the largest employers in West Lafayette.

"Welcoming Parkview Health to West Lafayette is more than a milestone; it's an investment in the health and future of our community," said West Lafayette Mayor Erin Easter. "We've had meaningful conversations with Parkview leaders, and their commitment to high-quality care, well-paying jobs, and being a responsible community partner reflects the values we prioritize as a city. This hospital will serve not just today's residents, but generations to come."

The new hospital is the latest in Parkview Health's growth in northern Indiana. The nonprofit health system announced plans in May to open two new facilities in Grant County and welcomed Parkview Logansport Hospital in Cass County earlier this month.

"We are proud to invest in West Lafayette and commit to offering a number of advanced healthcare services," added John Bowen, who serves as Parkview Health's chief growth markets officer. "Parkview hospitals are regularly recognized for their safety and quality, and we look forward to building a new legacy of high-quality, affordable care in West Lafayette as well."

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026, with a targeted opening in 2028.

As Parkview grows, it has also established a track record of taking bold steps to reduce healthcare costs. Since 2020, they have renegotiated contracts with major health insurance companies to yield more than $1.1 billion in total rate reductions through 2025. Earlier this month, Parkview announced a new long-term contract with Anthem, further reducing their hospital rates through 2029.

The health system has also grown its virtual care options; launched numerous low cost, non-hospital ambulatory care sites; and partnered directly with employers to reduce their total healthcare spend. In April of this year, they announced a new direct-to-employer health plan that offers hospital savings of more than 25% compared to commercial insurance plans.

About Parkview Health

Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northern Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 1.3 million. Parkview Health's mission is to improve health and inspire well-being in the communities it serves. With approximately 17,500 co-workers, it is the region's largest employer.

Parkview Health includes 15 hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. Parkview annually earns multiple "A" Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, is ranked among the Best Hospitals in Indiana by U.S. News & World Report, has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for excellent hospital quality and outcomes, and received the NRC Health No. 1 overall Excellence in Patient Experience Award for medium-sized systems.

About Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires and sells property; protects and licenses Purdue's intellectual property; and supports creating Purdueconnected startups on behalf of Purdue. The foundation operates Purdue Innovates, which includes the Office of Technology Commercialization and Incubator. The foundation manages Purdue Strategic Ventures, Purdue Research Park, Discovery Park District, Purdue Technology Centers and Purdue for Life Foundation.

For more information on licensing a Purdue innovation, contact the Office of Technology Commercialization at [email protected] . For more information about involvement and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, contact Purdue Innovates at [email protected] .

MEDIA CONTACT

Kaitlyn Hughes

Media Relations Manager, Parkview Health

[email protected] | Cell: 574-780-8425

SOURCE Parkview Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED