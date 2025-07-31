Survey Reveals Barriers In U.S. Cleantech Innovation Estonia Emerges As Strategic Partner

Survey highlights sourcing, innovation, and growth strategies shaping the sector in 2025

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report surveying more than 150 U.S. cleantech executives reveals that innovation barriers - including skill shortages, funding constraints, and lack of best practices - are limiting sector growth. According to the whitepaper The New Cleantech Economy: Import Strategies Key to U.S. Cleantech Innovation , 31% of respondents cite lack of innovation best practices and skills as key challenges, while 67% plan to increase imports in 2025 to overcome these hurdles.

The study, commissioned by Trade Estonia and the Estonian Cleantech Association, finds that nearly half (47%) of U.S. cleantech firms source more than half of their components internationally. Despite supply chain uncertainties and evolving trade policies, 67% of companies plan to increase imports in 2025 to maintain competitiveness and accelerate innovation.

However, the survey also uncovers significant hurdles holding back growth. Approximately 31% of respondents cited a lack of innovation best practices and skills as key obstacles, while nearly a quarter reported constraints related to R&D budgets and strategic planning.

"As the cleantech sector evolves rapidly, accessing global innovation and reliable partners is critical," said Kädi Ristkok, CEO of the Estonian Cleantech Association. "Estonia's advanced cleantech ecosystem, digital infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability position it as an ideal collaborator for U.S. firms seeking to overcome these barriers."

Among U.S. companies sourcing from Europe, over half (51%) also work with Estonian suppliers, leveraging the country's strengths in energy storage, grid modernization, and smart building technologies. Estonian firms such as Skeleton Technologies, Gridraven, and UpCatalyst offer cutting-edge solutions aligned with U.S. priorities around decarbonization, resilience, and cost efficiency.

Key findings from the report include:



50% of U.S. cleantech firms experienced revenue growth in the past year, with 66% expecting further expansion in the year ahead.

45% of cleantech companies rely on government contracts, but private-sector innovation and global sourcing remain crucial drivers. Supply chain security and regulatory alignment continue to shape sourcing decisions amid evolving geopolitical and economic conditions.

"Estonia's clean technology companies are built for agility and innovation," added Silve Parviainen, Export Advisor for Trade Estonia. "They're ready to partner with U.S. companies in accelerating sustainability, achieving energy security, and bringing new technologies to market."

The report underscores the importance of strategic international partnerships in navigating supply chain disruptions and accelerating sustainable innovation in the cleantech sector.

About the Study:

The CleanTech Industries Study was commissioned by Trade Estonia and conducted by The MPI Group, an independent research firm. Fielded in December 2024, it surveyed 150 U.S.-based cleantech executives across sectors.

